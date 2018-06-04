Man accused of killing former boss arrested in Kentucky

Joel Paavola was killed inside the gym he owned and operated. (Source: GoFundMe)

The stabbing happened at a business within the shopping center on Harding Pike. (WSMV)

Police released surveillance video of the car Domenic Micheli was driving when he was accused of attacking his former supervisor. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Domenic Micheli's mug shot after being arrested by the U.S. Secret Service outside the White House in April 2018. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Domenic Micheli was last seen at an urgent care in Gallatin on Monday morning. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The man accused of attacking his former boss with a hatchet and killing him was arrested on Tuesday in Bowling Green, KY.

Police said accused murder Domenic Micheli was arrested by Kentucky State Police on I-65 near Bowling Green driving the Toyota Prius he was driving on Monday.

Micheli is accused of fatally stabbing his former supervisor at a gym near Belle Meade on Monday morning.

Metro Police have detectives headed to Kentucky for questioning.

BREAKING: Accused murderer Domenic Micheli arrested a short time ago by Kentucky State Police on I-65 near Bowling Green. He was driving the Toyota Prius. MNPD detectives en route to Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/k8ixmeFshn — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 6, 2018

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Joel Paavola was attacked with a hatchet around 7 a.m. Witnesses said three people were inside the gym when the stabbing happened.

Paavola, 46, owned and operated Balance Training at the Belle Meade Galleria shopping center. He usually opened up the gym at 5 a.m.

Police are seeking 36-year-old Domenic Micheli in connection with the attack. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Thanks to Kentucky State Police Sergeant Tucker Carmichael & Troopers Courtney Milam & Bartley Weaver for their work in arresting Micheli on the interstate tonight. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 6, 2018

Micheli was last seen visiting an urgent care business in Gallatin on Monday morning. Police said he was limping due to an injury to his left leg.

Police said Micheli went to the Gallatin business at 8:16 a.m., less than 90 minutes after the murder of Paavola, and requested a suture kit. He was told suture kits were not sold there.

About an hour later, Micheli went to a Gallatin drug store where he purchased medical items.

Witnesses told police that Micheli, armed with a hatchet and another bladed instrument in each hand, struck Paavola multiple times before fleeing.

According to detectives, Paavola fired Micheli 14 months ago. Friends of Paavola told News4 that Micheli showed signs of paranoia and would post long rants on Facebook.

Police learned Micheli had been traveling outside of Tennessee in recent times.

He was known to have been in Oregon in August 2017 and in Washington, D.C., in April 2018.

He was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service on April 27 for driving his car to a checkpoint near the White House and refusing directives to move, according to a Metro Police news release.

Micheli was last seen driving an older model small silver Toyota Prius. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 615-862-8600.

Paavola leaves behind a wife and five children. A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Paavola's family.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.