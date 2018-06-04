Carson Palmer, Vince Young 1st-timers on college Hall ballot - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Carson Palmer, Vince Young 1st-timers on college Hall ballot

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and Vince Young will make their first appearances on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation released Monday the names of 76 players and six coaches from major college football who will be considered for the Hall of Fame this year. The latest class of about 15 player and coaches will be announced Jan. 7, the day of the College Football Playoff national championship.

Palmer won the Heisman for Southern California in 2002 and went on to a long NFL career. Young finished second in the Heisman voting in 2005, but put on one of the great performances in college football history, leading Texas past USC in the BCS title Rose Bowl game.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

    Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:59:13 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:12:24 GMT
    Authorities have called off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.More >>
    Authorities have called off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.More >>

  • Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement

    Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-06-04 11:58:50 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:12:23 GMT
    A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.More >>
    A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.More >>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:12:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly