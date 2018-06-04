Traffic Alert: Blue Bridge inspection moved to Tuesday

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the start of the inspection on the Blue Bridge has been moved to Tuesday.

It had been set to start Monday.

Officials say traffic disruptions will be kept to a minimum through the use of climbers to inspect the upper truss structure with a man-lift working below the bridge deck along the approach spans.

There may be some delays when the inspection team transfers the man-lift from the Indiana end of the bridge to the Kentucky side around mid-week.

Use of the man-lift below the approach spans on the Kentucky end of the bridge will require a brief lane restriction on 2nd Street in Owensboro.

Some brief lane restrictions or occasional halt in traffic may be required to allow inspectors and their equipment to be dropped at various points along the bridge deck.

The inspection will take place during daylight hours and should take about five or six working days.

You can keep an eye on the Blue Bridge from our Skyvision HD camera in Owensboro.

All Kentucky bridges get a federally mandated detailed inspection every two years with long-span bridges over rivers and lakes getting an extra walk-through inspection annually.

