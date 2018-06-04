Using counterfeit bill to pay for dinner lands man in jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dinner at a Japanese restaurant ended with a trip to jail when the man dining tried to pay for his meal with a counterfeit bill.

Louisville Metro police arrested Donald Jerome Sleets, 47, of Louisville, after they were called to Hiko A Mon at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Restaurant employees say Sleets attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to pay his bill. When officers arrived they said Sleets threatened to shoot them in the head with an AK-47.

Sleets was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on nine counts of possession of a forged instrument and four counts of terroristic threatening.

Sleets would only tell police that he had purchased the counterfeit money.

