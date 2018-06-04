Henderson robbery suspect arrested in Evansville

HPD say this is Christopher Duncan

A man who police say attacked and robbed a woman in Henderson has been arrested.

The robbery happened May 26 in an alley behind Pope Street.

Police say a group of young men attacked the woman. They say she was knocked down, punched several times, and her purse was stolen. A witness followed the suspects and took pictures of them.

Those photos were shared on social media and led to the arrest of a 15-year-old.

Police say one of the photos shows 18-year-old Christopher Duncan.

According to Henderson police, Duncan was arrested Sunday by Evansville police on a robbery warrant. He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail before being transferred back to Henderson.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call police or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

