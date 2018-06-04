Louisville theater to close

After 25 years, a local theater has planned its last curtain call. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After 25 years, a local theater has planned its last curtain call.

The Alley Theater, located at 633 West Main Street, will close on Aug. 1.

According to a press release, closing the theater is a financial decision.



“We simply aren’t selling enough tickets to pay our bills these days, and the couple of us that have supplemented the bottom line with our own money over the years simply can't justify it anymore,” The Alley artistic director Joey Arena said.

The Alley has two remaining productions before they close; “Saucy Jack and The Space Vixens”, opening in June and The Alley original parody “Star Trek: Boldly Going WAY Too Far: The Final Frontier”, opening in July.

“We’ll definitely finish in the fun style for which we were known the best,” Arena said.

Anyone with tickets for shows after Aug. 1 is asked to email boxoffice@TheAlleyTheater.org.

