Louder Than Life expands to 3 days this year; lineups announced

Louder Than Life expands to three days in 2018.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As further evidence that Louisville is becoming a major player for festival planners, the popular Louder Than Life event is expanding to three days this year.

Billed as the world's largest rock-and-roll and whiskey festival, the fifth annual soiree is scheduled for Sept. 28-30 at Champions Park.

Below are the daily lineups:

Friday, September 28

Avenged Sevenfold, Limp Bizkit, Breaking Benjamin, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Seether, Black Stone Cherry, Skillet, Underoath, Suicidal Tendencies, Red Sun Rising, Tremonti, Bad Wolves, Turnstile, Jelly Roll, Hyro The Hero, Badflower, Islander, True Villains

Saturday, September 29

Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Bush, Bullet For My Valentine, Hellyeah, Body Count, Pop Evil, Sevendust, GWAR, Dance Gavin Dance, From Ashes To New, Sick Puppies, Cane Hill, Bad Omens, Blacktop Mojo, Awake At Last, Stone Broken, The Jacks

Sunday, September 30

Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Ice Cube, Primus, Billy Idol, Action Bronson, Clutch, Asking Alexandria, Yelawolf, The Sword, Glassjaw, The Fever 333, Monster Magnet, Spirit Animal, The Dose, The Breton Sound

Tickets go on sale Friday. Click here for more details.

