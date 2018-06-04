Cardinal fans' suit against NCAA meets resistance

Monday’s hearing was merely to file for an extension, so the University of Louisville Protection and Advocacy Coalition, or PAC, can answer the NCAA's motion to dismiss the case. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There has been some delay in the fan-led lawsuit filed in April against the NCAA, attempting to reinstate the 2013 University of Louisville men's basketball championship status.

A hearing Monday was merely to file for an extension, so the UofL Protection and Advocacy Coalition, or PAC, can answer the NCAA's motion to dismiss the case.

The NCAA argued the Cardinals fan group, started by Tony Cotton, has no right to sue on behalf of the university. UofL recently said it won't participate in the coming litigation.



"Strictly speaking, I could win my case, they can reinstate the 2013 National Championship and the 2012 Final Four, return the banners and UofL doesn't have hang them. If they don’t, UofL might have trouble with their fans and I don't think it would be a very smart thing to do,” UofL PAC attorney Robert Florio said.

Florio said he was not phased by the school stepping away from the suit.



Florio, also spoke against the NCAA's claim, saying it would just open up a "pandora's box" of other unaffiliated groups, unhappy with its rulings, to bring on more litigation.



“If they want to clean up the way they do things, maybe they won't get into litigation, or maybe if they treat schools equally, they won't get in to the litigation,” Florio said.



If the court decides to overrule the motion to dismiss, the case will then move to the discovery phase, when Florio said more pointed questions can be asked.



The judge said the case could be heard early August.

