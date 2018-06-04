Kevil, KY man charged with trafficking in methamphetamine in McCracken Co.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky on June 1 according to officials.

Billy Joe Arnold of Kevil, Ky was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

McCracken County Sheriff Deputies arrested Arnold methamphetamine trafficking charges during a drug investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The investigation led to deputies obtaining an executing a search warrant at 155 Jason Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County early Friday morning.

Deputies arrested Arnold after a search of his residence and a garage on the property yielded methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes and other items indicative of drug trafficking. Deputies also seized $460 that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Arnold was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.