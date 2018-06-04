Drug trafficking suspect arrested after bus ride to Louisville with hundreds of pills

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who arrived Sunday morning on a Greyhound bus was arrested on drug trafficking charges not long after arriving in Louisville.

Christopher Darnell Allen, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

Louisville Metro police had received a tip that Allen would be arriving by bus in Louisville and would have cocaine and pills in his possession.

Detectives staked out at the bus station watched as Allen got off the bus and into a minivan taxi cab that headed west on Muhammad Ali Blvd. from the bus station. After seeing the taxi van commit a number of traffic violations, detectives stopped it.

After telling police that he had a small amount of marijuana in his bag, detectives found 94 oxycodone pills and nearly 300 pills of hydrocodone in various strengths.

While being questioned by police, Allen admitted to bringing the pills from Detroit to sell in Kentucky for approximately $5.00 a pill. Allen also said he had made the trip to the Bluegrass to sell drugs five previous times.

