Man accused of stabbing 2 during fight over music

Kentucky Derby 144 and Preakness winner Justify completed his final workout at Churchill Downs before leaving for New York.More >>
Kentucky Derby 144 and Preakness winner Justify completed his final workout at Churchill Downs before leaving for New York.More >>
The arrest warrant says that on March 30, 1996, Lisa Hansbrough jumped onto another woman and started swinging a knife at her face and neck.More >>
The arrest warrant says that on March 30, 1996, Lisa Hansbrough jumped onto another woman and started swinging a knife at her face and neck.More >>
Louisville Metro police say Christopher Darnell Allen, of Detroit, told them this was not his first time making the trip to Louisville to sell pills.More >>
Louisville Metro police say Christopher Darnell Allen, of Detroit, told them this was not his first time making the trip to Louisville to sell pills.More >>
Monday’s hearing was merely to file for an extension, so the University of Louisville Protection and Advocacy Coalition, or PAC, can answer the NCAA's motion to dismiss the case.More >>
Monday’s hearing was merely to file for an extension, so the University of Louisville Protection and Advocacy Coalition, or PAC, can answer the NCAA's motion to dismiss the case.More >>
Billed as the world's largest rock-and-roll and whiskey festival, the fifth annual soiree is scheduled for Sept. 28-30 at Champions Park.More >>
Billed as the world's largest rock-and-roll and whiskey festival, the fifth annual soiree is scheduled for Sept. 28-30 at Champions Park.More >>