Man accused of stabbing 2 during fight over music

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of stabbing two people after they got into a fight over music.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of North 35th Street around 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest report.

When officers arrived Damone Williams, 26, and the victims told police they had been drinking when Williams confronted them about turning off music for the night.

During the argument, police said Williams stabbed the victims multiple times in the neck, arm and upper torso.

The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The conditions of the victims have not been released.

Williams was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault.

