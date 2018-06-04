Texas church's 'dangerous isms' include Judaism, Islamism - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Texas church's 'dangerous isms' include Judaism, Islamism

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) - A Dallas-area church recently distributed flyers advertising a series of weekly seminars it plans to host condemning "dangerous isms" like Judaism, Islamism and liberalism.

Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson says in the flyers that the Wednesday seminars, being held through August, will "provide a proper response for the Christian."

Pulpit minister Shelton Gibbs III told The Dallas Morning News that while the wording used in advertising could have been better, other faiths run counter to God's order to follow Jesus Christ.

The flyers prompted a social media backlash but Gibbs said the predominantly African-American church doesn't mean to condemn others.

"We're not here to criticize or be antagonistic toward people and to beat them down," he told the newspaper. "There's no threat. The people in the community should not feel a threat."

Atheism, alcoholism and "emotionalism" are some of the other seminar topics. Gibbs said topics such as racism or sexism won't be discussed because "there are only so many Wednesdays in a summer."

The church will be more careful of phrasing when promoting future events, he said.

"We're living in an age where every word means something, and you have to be very careful about the words that you use," Gibbs said. "And I think going forward, I'm sure we'll be able to phrase it where people are drawn in, and not that we have somehow marginalized them and caused them to fear."

Church leadership was scheduled to meet Sunday night to discuss the backlash. Gibbs did not return a phone message from The Associated Press to speak on any outcome from the meeting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • George H.W. Bush released from Maine hospital

    George H.W. Bush released from Maine hospital

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)
    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:40:53 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Monday, June 4 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:59:39 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:40:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly