Justify works out at Churchill Downs 1 last time, before leaving for New York

Justify will race at the Belmont in June. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby 144 and Preakness winner Justify completed his final workout at Churchill Downs before leaving for New York.

Justify will compete in the Belmont Stakes, Saturday June 9. Fans ventured to the track early Monday morning to watch him run, and left feeling hopeful that a Triple Crown Winner is among us.

"He has that air about him, that I'm better than everyone else," race fan Cindy Thomas said. "He really does, I think that is what sets apart great horses from other horses."

Justify's final breeze around the track lasted ten minutes, with California-based jockey Martin Garcia on his back.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert flew in Sunday morning, in time to watch Monday's workout.

"It was another perfect day of training," Baffert's assistant Jimmy Barnes said. "We're very fortunate he has not had a bad day of training. He's simply a pleasure to be around. If it's meant to be, we can win the Belmont."

Justify, Restoring Hope and Free Drop Billy are scheduled to fly to New York on Wednesday morning and will leave the grounds at approximately 8-8:30 a.m., according to Director of the Stable Area Steve Hargrave.

Only 12 horses have swept the Triple Crown: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978) and, most recently, Baffert-trained American Pharoah (2015).

The Belmont Stakes field could possibly be comprised of the following 12 horses (with jockey/trainer): Bandua (TBD/Dermot Weld), Blended Citizen (Kyle Frey/Doug O'Neill), Bravazo (Luis Saez/Lukas), Free d rop Billy (Robby Albarado/Romans), Gronkowski (Jose Ortiz/Chad Brown), Hofburg (Irad Ortiz Jr./Bill Mott), Justify (Mike Smith/Baffert), Noble Indy (Javier Castellano/Todd Pletcher), Restoring Hope (Florent Geroux/Baffert), Seahenge (Ryan Moore/Aidan O'Brien), Tenfold (Ricardo Santana Jr./Asmussen) and Vino Rosso (John Velazquez/Pletcher).

Belmont Coverage begins Saturday afternoon, at 4 o'clock on WAVE 3 News and NBC, while post time is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. EST.

