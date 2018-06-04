Woman arrested on assault warrant from 1996 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested on assault warrant from 1996

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lisa Hansbrough, AKA Lisa Haunsboro (Source: LMDC) Lisa Hansbrough, AKA Lisa Haunsboro (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It took 22 years, but a Louisville woman has been arrested on a warrant charging her with assault.

Lisa Hansbrough, 51, of Louisville, had been taken into custody June 1 on probation violation charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup 

The warrant says that on March 30, 1996, Hansbrough jumped onto another woman and started swinging a knife at her face and neck, before stabbing the woman in the arm and cutting her other places.

Hansbrough ran from the scene while the victim got into a car and went to the hospital for treatment, according to the warrant. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Drug trafficking suspect arrested after bus ride to Louisville
Cardinal fans' suit against NCAA meets resistance
Using counterfeit bill to pay for dinner lands man in jail

The Louisville Metro Corrections website no longer lists Hansbrough as an inmate.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly