Woman arrested on assault warrant from 1996

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It took 22 years, but a Louisville woman has been arrested on a warrant charging her with assault.

Lisa Hansbrough, 51, of Louisville, had been taken into custody June 1 on probation violation charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup

The warrant says that on March 30, 1996, Hansbrough jumped onto another woman and started swinging a knife at her face and neck, before stabbing the woman in the arm and cutting her other places.

Hansbrough ran from the scene while the victim got into a car and went to the hospital for treatment, according to the warrant.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Drug trafficking suspect arrested after bus ride to Louisville

+ Cardinal fans' suit against NCAA meets resistance

+ Using counterfeit bill to pay for dinner lands man in jail

The Louisville Metro Corrections website no longer lists Hansbrough as an inmate.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.