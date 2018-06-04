Infantino says FIFA can afford Morocco to host 2026 WCup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Infantino says FIFA can afford Morocco to host 2026 WCup

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Fifa President Gianni Infantino, center right, watches the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Fifa President Gianni Infantino, center right, watches the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

ZURICH (AP) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino says it can afford to have Morocco host the 2026 World Cup, even if the rival North American bid promises billions of dollars more in revenue.

Ahead of next week's vote by FIFA member federations, Infantino says: "FIFA can afford whatever the congress decides."

He adds: "We have to live with that and to make the best of any decision which is taken."

In a FIFA panel's evaluation of the candidates, the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid got the only maximum mark for its tickets and corporate hospitality sales plan.

The report noted "significantly higher" forecast revenue of $14.3 billion from the North Americans and $7.2 billion from Morocco.

Still, Infantino says "money is one element (but) not the only element" in the evaluation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head

    Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head

    Monday, June 4 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:24:06 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:24:25 GMT
    (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived...(Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived...
    Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.More >>
    Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.More >>

  • 4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:19:47 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:24:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>

  • Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

    Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)
    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly