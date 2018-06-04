Man accused of drug trafficking to appear in court Tuesday

A Henderson man accused of trafficking in ecstasy and cocaine will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Gerard Thomas, 33-years-old, was arrested late Friday on 12th Street in Henderson. Henderson police say Thomas had ecstasy in a bag under his seat and several baggies of cocaine in his pockets and socks.

Police say they also found cash and a set of scales. Thomas is facing charges of trafficking and marijuana possession.

