1 man injured after being hit by vehicle in Paducah, KY

Several roads are shut down after a wreck in Worthington.More >>
Several roads are shut down after a wreck in Worthington.More >>
A disbarred Kentucky attorney could get an extra 15 years in prison for fleeing the country rather than facing prison for defrauding the government of more than $600 million in Social Security benefits.More >>
A disbarred Kentucky attorney could get an extra 15 years in prison for fleeing the country rather than facing prison for defrauding the government of more than $600 million in Social Security benefits.More >>
Kentucky Derby 144 and Preakness winner Justify completed his final workout at Churchill Downs before leaving for New York.More >>
Kentucky Derby 144 and Preakness winner Justify completed his final workout at Churchill Downs before leaving for New York.More >>
The arrest warrant says that on March 30, 1996, Lisa Hansbrough jumped onto another woman and started swinging a knife at her face and neck.More >>
The arrest warrant says that on March 30, 1996, Lisa Hansbrough jumped onto another woman and started swinging a knife at her face and neck.More >>
Louisville Metro police say Christopher Darnell Allen, of Detroit, told them this was not his first time making the trip to Louisville to sell pills.More >>
Louisville Metro police say Christopher Darnell Allen, of Detroit, told them this was not his first time making the trip to Louisville to sell pills.More >>