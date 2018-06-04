1 man injured after being hit by vehicle in Paducah, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Monday, June 4.

According to MCSD, Jonathan Johnson, 35, of Paducah, Kentucky darted through the southbound lane of slow traffic and ran into the passenger side of a vehicle in the passing lane.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Johnson was transported to Lourdes ER with non-life-threatening injuries. Several witnesses at the scene corroborated the what happened.

Lone Oak Road stayed partially blocked for about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.