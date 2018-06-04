Police respond to injury accident in Worthington

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several roads are shut down after a wreck in Worthington.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 3:47 p.m. of an injury accident at the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Silver Wing Boulevard.

Once on scene, crews found a crash involving at least one vehicle, and injuries were reported.

The area around the wreck is shut down.

Additional details were limited at the time immediately following the wreck.

