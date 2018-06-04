Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz stepping down - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz stepping down

Starbucks Corp. says Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman later this month of the coffee chain he joined more than 30 years ago. (Source: Pixabay) Starbucks Corp. says Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman later this month of the coffee chain he joined more than 30 years ago. (Source: Pixabay)

NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks Corp. says Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman later this month of the coffee chain he joined more than 30 years ago.

Schultz, who oversaw the transformation of Starbucks into a global chain with more than 28,000 locations, had left the CEO job at the company last year to focus on innovation and social impact projects.

The Seattle-based chain says Schultz will have the title of chairman emeritus as of June 26. It says he is writing a book about Starbucks' social impact efforts.

Starbucks said Myron E. "Mike" Ullman would be the new chairman of the board upon Schultz's retirement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California primary election could solidify Democrats' power

    California primary election could solidify Democrats' power

    Monday, June 4 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:40:19 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:20:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...
    Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.More >>
    Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.More >>

  • As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:21:31 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Monday, June 4 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:59:39 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:21:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly