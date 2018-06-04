Metro officials: Be safe on July 4th and watch a professional show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In just a few weeks, our nation will celebrate Independence Day and right here in WAVE Country that means a lot of family-friendly fun!

The Louisville Waterfront Fourth 2018 will feature free musical entertainment, 15,000 U.S. flags, festival cuisine and a fireworks display over the Ohio River.

The holiday also means that many people will set off their own shows. If you're planning to be one of those, Capt. Sal Melendez of Louisville Fire and Rescue says that you should use caution and consider leaving the handling of fireworks to professionals.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Melendez is urging people to attend the Louisville Waterfront Fourth 2018 at Waterfront Park for free music, family fun and a professional display of fireworks.

The Louisville Waterfront Fourth 2018 will run from 5 p.m. til 10 p.m. on Independence Day.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.