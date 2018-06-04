KY Ag Commissioner named Fancy Farm emcee

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles will be ringmaster for Fancy Farm 2018. (Source: Rick Miller, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The emcee for one of the country's best known political events has been announced. Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles was named ringmaster for the 138th annual St. Jerome Catholic Church picnic's political speaking, more commonly known as Fancy Farm.

The annual event in Graves County is held on first Saturday in August and features speakers from both parties running for national, state and local offices.

>> GET MORE POLITICAL NEWS FROM WAVE3.COM

Fancy Farm is also known as the world's largest one day barbecue, attracting more than 10,000 people.

The speaker lineup for Fancy Farm 2018, which will be held on August 4, has not been announced.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.