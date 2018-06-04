Former New Albany assistant principal gets 1 year in jail for hiding camera in boys locker room

Former Scribner Middle School Assistant Principal Paul Raake changed his plea to guilty on a felony voyeurism charge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A former assistant principal at a southern Indiana middle school who was accused of felony voyeurism changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced on Monday.

Paul Raake, 65, hid a camera in the boys locker room at Scribner Middle School. Indiana State Police said a student discovered the camera in November of 2016.

Raake had worked in the school system for more than three decades, but retired shortly after the camera was found.

At least one image of a male student undressing was discovered on Raake's computer. ISP said the only adult male visible on the camera was identified as Raake.

The mother of the student who found the camera said she felt like justice was served.

"I just hope that children are aware of their surroundings and check for these kind of things," Marcie Jones said. "Because obviously you can have a man in the school cooperation for 34 years and come to find out he's taken advantage of you."

Raake was sentenced to one year in jail.

