Additional charges filed against driver who allegedly killed biker in hit and run

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – A Madison, Indiana man is facing several new charges after police say he hit a biker on US 421 and then drove off.

The toxicology reports haven't come back yet for Nicholas Griffin, but he's facing new charges after admitting to police during an interview that he smokes marijuana daily.

Orange markers on US 421 in Madison serve as the only reminder that in the early hours of May 27, when 18-year-old Gr ant Adams was hit and killed while he was biking.

25-year-old Nicholas Griffin turned himself into police the next day, charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. And now, Griffin is facing the additional charge of driving a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood resulting in death.

"He thought he'd hit a deer, got out of the vehicle to look, didn't see anything and drove on," said Jefferson county, Indiana Sheriff John Wallace. "And obviously, unfortunately and tragically we know that's not the case. I can tell you there was significant impact. There was substantial damage to the Griffin vehicle. Again, it's a tragedy and our hearts go out to the victim's family.”

"I love him and I'll miss him forever," said Lillian Adams, Gr ant’s mother. She describes Gr ant as a jokester but a sweet, kind young man ready to help anyone.

"He would see people needing help, and he would help,"Lillian said. "He would go carry the elderly's groceries for them, nothing in return, just to help."

His sister Margaret Adams said Gr ant was full of love and joy, always living life to the fullest.

“Gr ant was not only my baby brother, but he was my best friend,” Margaret said. “You could just sit for hours and talk to him. He would be there for you no matter what.”

"He loved everybody and he lived life to the fullest at a young age," Lillian said.

Gr ant was taken to King’s Daughters’ Hospital, then flown to a Louisville hospital for his injuries where he later died.

Griffin's car had significant damage from the crash. Police say rolling papers and the smell of marijuana were found in Griffin's car.

A toxicology report will confirm in a few weeks if Griffin had drugs in his system.

Gr ant’s mother said she's not out for vengeance after the accident that killed her boy, she says she just misses Gr ant.

"I'm sorry for his family, I'm sorry for him. I just really wish he would have stopped and helped my baby," Lillian said.

A funeral fund has been set up for the family here.

If convicted on both charges, Griffin could face between 3 and 18 years in prison. Griffin is currently out of jail on bond.

A trial has been scheduled for September 18.

