Additional charges filed against driver who allegedly killed biker in hit and run

A Madison, Indiana man is facing several new charges after police say he hit a biker on US 421 and then drove off.More >>
A Madison, Indiana man is facing several new charges after police say he hit a biker on US 421 and then drove off.More >>
A scientific breakthrough will now spare many women from a painful and costly cancer treatment. University of Louisville scientists said that while exciting developments are happening in the field of cancer research, there is still a lot to learn about the disease.More >>
A scientific breakthrough will now spare many women from a painful and costly cancer treatment. University of Louisville scientists said that while exciting developments are happening in the field of cancer research, there is still a lot to learn about the disease.More >>
Paul Raake, 65, hid a camera in the boys locker room at Scribner Middle School. Indiana State Police said a student discovered the camera in November of 2016.More >>
Paul Raake, 65, hid a camera in the boys locker room at Scribner Middle School. Indiana State Police said a student discovered the camera in November of 2016.More >>
The annual event in Graves County is held on first Saturday in August and features speakers from both parties running for national, state and local offices.More >>
The annual event in Graves County is held on first Saturday in August and features speakers from both parties running for national, state and local offices.More >>
Several roads are shut down after a wreck in Worthington.More >>
Several roads are shut down after a wreck in Worthington.More >>