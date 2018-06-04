UofL program trains next generation of cancer researchers

UofL's Cancer Program educates undergraduate and graduate students to conduct their own cancer research. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A scientific breakthrough will now spare many women from a painful and costly cancer treatment.

New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine used genetic testing to determine each patient's cancer risk.

Its discoveries are allowing many in the early stages of breast cancer to use surgery and hormone therapy instead of chemo.

University of Louisville scientists said that while exciting developments are happening in the field of cancer research, there is still a lot to learn about the disease. So the university is training the next generation of scientists to solve one of the body's biggest mysteries.

To an outsider, the data yielded from scientific research can be overwhelming.

"We can make a plate like this turn into a nice graph," researcher Douglas Saforo said, describing a piece of laboratory equipment.

Even if that sounds complicated, UofL researchers are using science like that to fight a deadly problem many are too familiar with.

"Cancer sometimes has not had as much success," professor David Hein, the head of the Cancer Education Program at UofL, said. "It's still a tremendous problem."

Hein added that finding ways to prevent or fight cancer can be tricky.

"We could use some fresh idea from young investigators," associate professor Lacreis Kidd said.

The Cancer Education Program is a 10-week course for undergraduate and graduate students, now in its seventh year.

A record 40 students are getting firsthand experience training in a lab, doing research of their own and learning from mentors.

"What you're doing is actually going to help, down the road, is actually going to help someone and lead to discovery," researcher Samantha Carlisle said.

Carlisle, who graduated from the program, is now doing her own research as she works toward a PhD to help with early treatment of breast cancer.

Those who've completed the course said it was eye opening.

"I found that research really was my passion," Saforo said.

He added the program pushed him to do work with 3D technology, leading to daily breakthroughs.

"Ways to analyze those techniques are new," Saforo said. "So I'm discovering those every day."

It is those every day discoveries that he hopes will one day save the lives of those fighting cancer.

Researchers said Kentucky has especially high rates of cancer, partially because of the amount of people who smoke cigarettes in the state.

