Newport coach given second chance resigns after weekend arrest

A man who served as varsity football coach and teacher for Newport Intermediate Schools has resigned, school officials say.

Matt Schmitz was arrested this past weekend by Dayton, Ky. police for alcohol intoxication in a public place, court records show.

This is not his first brush with the law. In 2015, a Newport police officer spotted the coach passed out in his vehicle with the motor running about 1:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a Radio Shack store, a police report shows. The arresting officer detected the strong odor of alcohol and marijuana from inside the car.

“With the help of my family, friends, and supporters, I am seeking help and have already spoken with members of support groups that have offered their assistance and help,” he said at the time.

Schmitz pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana.

He was rehired by Newport Intermediate Schools earlier this year. He was featured in an article in The Cincinnati Enquirer that said he was hired as part of the New Pathways program. Newport Intermediate Schools Superintendent Kelly Middleton said about his rehiring that he had things he had to do and show school officials while on the job.

Newport High School Principal Kylie Niederman released this statement Monday:

With the deepest regrets for our players and students, Matthew Schmitz has resigned as head coach of the Newport High School football team and as a teacher in the school’s alternative program effective as of Sunday morning. We hope Matt finally gets the help he truly needs and he gets his life in order. But there is no longer a place for him at Newport High School. We are proud to announce that Juan McDay has been named interim football coach. Coach McDay has had tremendous success coaching the Newport middle school football team and will be able to immediately step into his new role.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.