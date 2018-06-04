UK legend C.M. Newton dies at 88

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A fixture in Kentucky athletics, C. M. Newton, has died.

The school released a statement Monday night confirming the former athletic director died on Monday.

Newton served as athletics director at UK from 1989-200, under which men's and women's soccer and softball were added to the athletics department at the school.

During his tenure, the football stadium was expanded and the field there now bears his name.

“C.M. Newton is a giant in the history of the University of Kentucky, the Southeastern Conference and in the sport of basketball,” said current UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart. “As a student-athlete, he was a national champion basketball player and star baseball pitcher. He returned to his alma mater when he was needed most and provided stability, leadership and growth for UK Athletics for more than a decade. His coaching accomplishments and honors at Transylvania, Alabama and Vanderbilt speak for themselves.

Newton hired Rick Pitino, and saw a Men's NCAA Tournament Championship with him in 1996, and one in 1998 with Tubby Smith.

Current Wildcats head coach John Calipari tweeted his condolences Monday night.

An hour or so ago, C.M. Newton passed away. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. During one of the most trying times of our athletic department, he came to the rescue and put us on the path we are today. May you rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/InGk58yQzB — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 5, 2018

He was also president of USA Basketball from 1992-1996, and served on the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee from 1992-99, including as chairman in 1998.

He was inducted in the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991.

