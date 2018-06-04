Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez coming to WAVE Country

Hernandez will conduct two gymnastics clinics in New Albany in September. (Source: SIGS)

Hernandez was a member of the Final Five, who won the Team All Around Gold medal. (Source: SIGS)

Laurie Hernandez showed off her silver medal for the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics. (Source: SIGS)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Olympic Champion Laurie Hernandez is coming to New Albany this fall.

The 2016 gold and silver medalist will conduct two gymnastics clinics at SIGS Sportsplex on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Those wishing to participate don't have to be a member of SIGS. Use this link to register online.

The clinics are a fundraiser for Hope Southern Indiana, which helps families in times of crisis.

"From food insecurity to life skills, senior citizen services, housing assistance, work assistance, and back to school items for students, Hope Southern Indiana provides help to families and individuals in their time of need," a press release for the event read.

A minimum fundraising donation of $129 is required for each participant. Gymnasts will be split into two clinics based on their age and ability.

There will be other opportunities for participants to have lunch with Laurie or selfie sessions that day. Those will be decided through weekly contests from now until fundraising ends on Sept. 26 at midnight.

Hernandez was just 16-years-old when she went to the Olympics in Rio de Janerio as a member of the Final Five. The team won the Team All Around Gold medal. She also won an individual silver medal on balance beam.

Hernandez was then asked to participate in the 2016 season of Dancing with the Stars, which she and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy won.

