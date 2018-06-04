Heine Brothers' Coffee celebrates new Bardstown Road shop with g - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Heine Brothers' Coffee celebrates new Bardstown Road shop with giveaway

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The new Heine Brothers' Coffee shop is on Bardstown Road in front of Mid City Mall. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News) The new Heine Brothers' Coffee shop is on Bardstown Road in front of Mid City Mall. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's newest Heine Brothers' Coffee location will hold a grand opening Wednesday with giveaways for customers.

The cafe is in front of Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road. It opened to the public on June 1.

Wednesday, June 6 will be the grand opening for the new location, which used to house a Dunkin' Donuts.

Heine Brothers closed their nearby shop attached to Carmichael's Bookstore on Longest Avenue to move to the new space, which includes a drive-thru and patio seating.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Kentucky Kingdom roller coaster reopens after accident
Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez coming to WAVE Country
Louder Than Life expands to 3 days this year; lineups announced

The first 400 customers to visit after 6 a.m. on Wednesday will receive a limited-edition Longest Avenue mug, filled with coupons.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Greater Louisville Inc. will hold a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. that same day.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly