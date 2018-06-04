Heine Brothers' Coffee celebrates new Bardstown Road shop with giveaway

The new Heine Brothers' Coffee shop is on Bardstown Road in front of Mid City Mall. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's newest Heine Brothers' Coffee location will hold a grand opening Wednesday with giveaways for customers.

The cafe is in front of Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road. It opened to the public on June 1.

Wednesday, June 6 will be the grand opening for the new location, which used to house a Dunkin' Donuts.

Heine Brothers closed their nearby shop attached to Carmichael's Bookstore on Longest Avenue to move to the new space, which includes a drive-thru and patio seating.

The first 400 customers to visit after 6 a.m. on Wednesday will receive a limited-edition Longest Avenue mug, filled with coupons.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Greater Louisville Inc. will hold a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. that same day.

