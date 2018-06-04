Hall of Fame coach and administrator C.M. Newton, 88, dies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hall of Fame coach and administrator C.M. Newton, 88, dies

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

Officials at Alabama and Kentucky say that Hall of Fame former administrator and basketball coach C.M. Newton has died. He was 88.

The schools announced his death Monday night.

Newton was a member of Kentucky's 1951 NCAA championship squad during a basketball career spanning more than 50 years as a player, coach and administrator.

Newton also influenced selection of the original U.S. Olympic "Dream Team" in 1992.

Newton was 509-375 as a coach at Transylvania College, Alabama and Vanderbilt and worked on several NCAA Division I basketball committees.

Inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2000, Newton was also a member of several halls of fame.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US senator refused entry to facility holding migrants' kids

    US senator refused entry to facility holding migrants' kids

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:19:01 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-06-05 02:21:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...
    A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.More >>
    A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.More >>

  • Suspect in 6 slayings targeted people connected to divorce

    Suspect in 6 slayings targeted people connected to divorce

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-06-05 02:21:48 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:49:08 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-06-05 02:21:06 GMT
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly