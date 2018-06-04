Controls in East End Spray Park broke vandals

Vandals broke some of the controls at the East End Spray Park.

City Commissioner Brad Staton says a replacement part should be on its way and most of the water features should reopen by the end of the week. Staton also said this is the third time this has happened since the park opened two-years-ago.

Staton said in a post, the city is working to make the controls tamper-proof now. A waterline feeding the buckets also ruptured.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.