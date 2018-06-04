LIVE AT 5:30: Sculpture honoring Nicky Hayden to be unveiled

A new tribute to MotoGP world champ Nicky Hayden is set to be unveiled Friday.

The sculpture, honoring the Owensboro native and champion racer, will be unveiled during Friday After 5 on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson will also be there to declare June 9 as Nicky Hayden Day. The date was selected in honor of Hayden's racing number, 69.

"It is with great pride that we as a community have the opportunity to continue the Kentucky Kid's legacy in his hometown," said Mayor Watson. "We will have a lasting memorial to commemorate his accomplishments to not only OBKY, but to the world. I want to thank the Hayden family for allowing us to partner with them on this truly eventful day."

There will be parking for motorcycles, bikers are asked to come into the convention center lot off Walnut Street.

