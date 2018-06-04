LIVE AT 5:30: Sculpture honoring Nicky Hayden to be unveiled

The operator of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital but suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.More >>
A new federal report says Indiana's suicide rate increased more than 30 percent from 1999-2016.More >>
Charlee Campbell, 2, has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen at her grandmother's home in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road off Lower Beech Grove Road.More >>
Temperatures warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday and I expect the heat and humidity to continue to build into the weekend.More >>
The call of the shooting came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
