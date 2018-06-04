Sculpture honoring Nicky Hayden to be unveiled Friday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Sculpture honoring Nicky Hayden to be unveiled Friday

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(From Nicky Hayden's Facebook) (From Nicky Hayden's Facebook)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A new tribute to Moto GP world champ Nicky Hayden is set to be unveiled Friday.

It's a sculpture, honoring the Owensboro native and champion racer.

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the Convention Center front lawn during Friday After Five summer concert series. There will be 
parking for motorcycles, bikers are asked to come into the convention center lot off Walnut Street.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly