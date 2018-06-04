Sculpture honoring Nicky Hayden to be unveiled Friday

A new tribute to Moto GP world champ Nicky Hayden is set to be unveiled Friday.

It's a sculpture, honoring the Owensboro native and champion racer.

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the Convention Center front lawn during Friday After Five summer concert series. There will be

parking for motorcycles, bikers are asked to come into the convention center lot off Walnut Street.

