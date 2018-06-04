Adult charged in attack caught on camera at Louisville skate park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man faces charges for an alleged assault at Louisville's skate park that was caught on camera.

Dakarai McDonald, 19, is charged with fourth degree assault and criminal mischief, which are both misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested Monday.

The attack happened in the evening of Monday, May 22 at the Louisville Extreme Park on Franklin Street.

The mother involved told WAVE 3 News that she and her son were about to leave when she saw a young man climb on top of her parked car and bang on the roof. A video shows her and her son being hit and knocked to the ground by several people.

Three juveniles were cited by police in the attack, but their identities have not been released.

McDonald will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 5.

