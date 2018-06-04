The cost tax payers bear to hold officers accountable

Louisville Metro Police Department body cameras give the public a glimpse into split-second decisions made by those wearing the badge. But that transparency doesn't come cheap.More >>
Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said he is "deeply concerned" about ongoing allegations of maltreatment and endangerment of preschool children in the Jefferson County Public Schools Head Start program.More >>
A man faces charges for an alleged assault at Louisville's skate park that was caught on camera. Three juveniles were cited by police in the attack, but their identities have not been released.More >>
A fixture in Kentucky athletics, C. M. Newton, has died.More >>
One of the oldest, family-owned distilling companies in the United States announced its plans to purchase the old Pillsbury plant in New Albany. But it was contingent on the New Albany City Council approving a resolution to provide tax abatements on both personal property and real estate.More >>
