Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

With a week to go before the June 12 meeting in Singapore, Trump has largely kept his focus on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, stressing that it may take more than one meeting to achieve that goal.

With a week to go before the June 12 meeting in Singapore, Trump has largely kept his focus on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, stressing that it may take more than one meeting to achieve that goal.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...

Some worry Trump is overlooking other issues with NKorea

Some worry Trump is overlooking other issues with NKorea

The justices' decision Monday turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips.

The justices' decision Monday turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). Charlie Craig, right, joined by his partner, Dave Mullins, speaks during a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for their wedding Monday, June 4, 2018. Craig said Monday...

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). Charlie Craig, right, joined by his partner, Dave Mullins, speaks during a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for their wedding Monday, June 4, 2018. Craig said Monday...

Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.

Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the sp...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the sp...

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller wrote that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller wrote that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller ar...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller ar...

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.

Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...

(AP Photo/Paul Holston). In this photo taken June 14, 2016, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., participates in a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., arrives for voting at the Capitol in Washington.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala.

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

Votes are being tallied in Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Some of the highlights:

WOMEN IN THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

In a record-setting year for female candidates across the country, Michelle Lujan Grisham won the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor. She would be the first Latina Democratic governor in U.S. history.

Lujan Grisham, a congresswoman, is trying to succeed the nation's first Latina Republican governor, Susana Martinez. Republicans also nominated a member of Congress, Rep. Steve Pearce, to run for the job.

Another congresswoman, South Dakota's Kristi Noem, won her state's Republican gubernatorial primary. She would become the first female governor in South Dakota history.

Voters in Alabama and Iowa had opportunities to set up all-female matchups for governor in November.

Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey avoided a runoff despite several primary challengers. But Democrats chose Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox over Sue Bell Cobb, a former state Supreme Court chief justice.

In Iowa, labor leader Cathy Glasson couldn't pull off an upset against businessman Fred Hubbell for the Democratic nomination, so Hubbell will take on Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who had no party opposition.

Both Reynolds and Ivey are vying for their first full terms after succeeding men who resigned. Reynolds is Iowa's first female governor. Ivey is the second woman to helm Alabama government, but the first in five decades.

__

SENATE SCRAMBLES

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey got a primary challenge after a hung jury spared him a conviction in a federal bribery trial. But Menendez held on, to the delight of Republicans who want to use his troubles to tar every Democrat in the state. Menendez will face Republican Bob Hugin, a pharmaceutical executive, in the fall.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana is waiting to find out who his Republican challenger will be in November. The most likely nominees are State Auditor Matt Rosendale and retired judge Russ Fagg. Rosendale has GOP establishment support, but that may not be a plus for Montana Republican voters.

Mississippi's Republican Sen. Roger Wicker coasted to his party's nomination Tuesday, and he'll be a big favorite in November. Democrats will have a runoff between Howard Sherman and David Baria.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein advanced to the November ballot by leading a gaggle of candidates in her state's so-called jungle primary, which puts all candidates on the same ballot, with the top two vote-getters moving forward. Feinstein will be the heavy favorite in the second round, where she's likely to face another Democrat, state Senate leader Kevin de Leon, who's running to Feinstein's left.

___

BATTLE FOR HOUSE CONTROL

Democrats are looking to New Jersey and California as key states in their efforts to gain at least 23 more House seats and become the majority when Congress convenes next year.

A former Obama administration aide, Andy Kim, will take on New Jersey GOP Rep. Tom McArthur. It's one of five New Jersey GOP House seats targeted by national Democrats.

Among the others, Democrat Tom Malinowski, an appointee in the Obama State Department, won the nomination to take on vulnerable Republican Rep. Leonard Lance.

Navy veteran and former federal prosecutor Mikie Sherrill claimed the Democratic nomination in a district left open by the retirement of Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen. The GOP race was still too close to call a few hours after polls closed.

In southern Jersey, a conservative Democratic state senator, Jeff Van Drew, dispatched more liberal competitors in a Republican-leaning district now held by Frank LoBiondo, who is retiring. The GOP race was still too close to call.

California's outcomes probably won't be decided Tuesday because the state allows mail-in ballots to be postmarked through primary day. But the focus is on seven House districts where President Donald Trump trailed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In three of those districts, all in southern California, Democrats faced the possibility of being shut out of the top two spots because they have so many candidates.

In Alabama, a Republican incumbent who criticized Trump as a candidate in 2016 is headed for a runoff. Rep. Martha Roby led her GOP competitors but fell shy of a required majority. She'll face former Rep. Bobby Bright, whom she defeated in 2010. Bright was then a Democrat.

__

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR

California Republicans hope to avoid another statewide shutout in the contest for governor.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lead the governor's primary. The second spot probably will go either to former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat, or Republican business executive John Cox.

___

Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.