LEADING OFF: Bumgarner makes season debut, are Phils shifty? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LEADING OFF: Bumgarner makes season debut, are Phils shifty?

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants celebrate their 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Giants' victory completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Phillies. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants celebrate their 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Giants' victory completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Phillies.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) reacts after giving up an infield single to San Francisco Giants Alen Henson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Gi... (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) reacts after giving up an infield single to San Francisco Giants Alen Henson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Gi...

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

WELCOME BACK

Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner makes his season debut, more than two months after a line drive broke the pinkie on his pitching hand in a spring training game. The ace rejoins a San Francisco team that has hovered around .500, but has won four in a row and is right in the middle of an NL West race where no one has seized control. Bumgarner struck out 15 in 8 1/3 innings of two minor league outings. Manager Bruce Bochy says the 2014 World Series MVP can throw "90 or so" pitches for this home start against the division-leading Diamondbacks.

WHO'S WHERE?

We'll see if Jake Arrieta's critical comments about Philadelphia's defensive positioning have any effect. The star pitcher called his team "the worst in the league with shifts" after Sunday's loss at San Francisco. Now 2-5 on a 10-game road trip, the Phillies open a series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

HITLESS WONDER

Rays right-hander Nathan Eovaldi tries to duplicate what he did last week in his season debut. Pitching in the big leagues for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, Eovaldi threw six no-hit innings against the A's before being pulled. He starts in Washington against two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who's 9-1 and leads the majors with 120 strikeouts.

HE MAY CONTINUE

Mariners lefty James Paxton was 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA in May, including a no-hitter at Toronto. He makes his first start in June, facing Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel (3-7, 3.65) at Minute Maid Park.

ON DECK

All-Star catcher Yadier Molina is expected to return to the lineup when St. Louis hosts Miami. He's been out since being hit in the groin by a foul tip on May 5, an injury that required surgery.

SMOOTH

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber (8-2, 2.02 ERA) has opened the season with 12 consecutive quality starts, the longest such streak for an Indians pitcher in 100 years. He'll try to extend the string at home against Milwaukee. Manager Terry Francona said the team expects to activate outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall for the game - he's been out since April 8 because of a strained right calf.

START TIME

Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright makes his first start of the season, facing the Tigers at Fenway Park. He's pitched six times in relief, compiling a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings. Boston manager Alex Cora will push back the rest of its rotation by a day for extra rest.

SOUND FAMILIAR?

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is expected to come off the disabled list to face Baltimore, which has lost seven straight. He's has been out since early May with a hamstring injury. The Mets have since hired Colin Cosell - grandson of famed sportscaster Howard Cosell - as one of their two new PA announcers at Citi Field. The late Cosell was known for his boxing call of "Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!" Colin plans to honor his grandpop by pronouncing Todd Frazier's last name exactly the same punched-up way - with Todd's OK.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:49:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:20:28 GMT
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex crimes case

    Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex crimes case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:20:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

    Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:20:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly