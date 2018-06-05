KYTC: Semi, 6 vehicles involved in crash on I-65 in Bullitt County

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on I-65 at the 116 mile marker, near Cedar Grove Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 65 are shut down in Bullitt County following a crash involving a semi and six vehicles, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.

KYTC said there are reports of injuries, but no additional information has been released.

Traffic is expected to be shut down for an hour.

