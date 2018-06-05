50 years ago, RFK mortally wounded while seeking presidency - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

50 years ago, RFK mortally wounded while seeking presidency

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, with his wife Ethel by his side, was celebrating a big primary win. Minutes later, he was shot. (AP Photo) Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, with his wife Ethel by his side, was celebrating a big primary win. Minutes later, he was shot. (AP Photo)

  • Also on WAVE 3.comMore>>

  • Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

    Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:28:47 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-06-04 13:42:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...
    Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.More >>
    Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.More >>

  • Busboy who held dying RFK speaks of lingering pain

    Busboy who held dying RFK speaks of lingering pain

    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:49:02 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:29 AM EDT2018-06-03 08:29:03 GMT
    (Jud Esty-Kendall/StoryCorps via AP). In this undated photo provided by StoryCorps, Juan Romero, 67, holds a photo of himself and the dying Sen. Robert F. Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, taken by the Los Angeles Times' Boris Yaro on Jun...(Jud Esty-Kendall/StoryCorps via AP). In this undated photo provided by StoryCorps, Juan Romero, 67, holds a photo of himself and the dying Sen. Robert F. Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, taken by the Los Angeles Times' Boris Yaro on Jun...
    For almost a half a century, the Mexican immigrant busboy who came to the aid and held a dying Robert Kennedy had blamed himself and wondered if he could have done more.More >>
    For almost a half a century, the Mexican immigrant busboy who came to the aid and held a dying Robert Kennedy had blamed himself and wondered if he could have done more.More >>

(RNN) – It’s been 50 years since the second Kennedy brother was assassinated.

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy had won five out of six presidential primaries, including one in California on June 4.

Shortly after giving a victory speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles around midnight on June 5, he was mortally wounded in a shooting that injured five others.

He died one day later at the age of 42.

RFK had seemed designed to win the Democratic nomination, especially since the deeply unpopular incumbent, President Lyndon B. Johnson, announced earlier in the year he would not run.

An attorney general during his brother President John F. Kennedy’s administration, Kennedy won a Senate seat in New York in 1964.

RFK’s assassination came two months after the killing of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis.

Kennedy's funeral was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on June 8, 1968, and a train took his coffin on a slow eight-hour journey from New York to Arlington National Cemetery, where it arrived after 9 p.m., the Washington Post said.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners greeted the train as it passed.

Two people died when they were hit by another train while jumping the tracks to see the funeral train.

Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted in Kennedy’s murder, is serving a life sentence for the death and was last denied parole in 2016, the New York Times reported.

However, similar to the competing theories about his brother’s assassination, some claim more than one shooter took part in the one that claimed RFK.

Paul Schrade, a campaign aide who was wounded alongside Kennedy, thinks there may have been a second gunman involved, and RFK’s son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also thinks the case should be reopened, the Associated Press said.

Authorities in Los Angeles consider the case closed.

The site of the Ambassador Hotel, where the shooting took place, is now an educational complex - Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools.

Donald Trump announced in 1990 he wanted to build the world’s tallest skyscraper on the site, but he was thwarted, the LA Times reported.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • 50 years ago, RFK mortally wounded while seeking presidencyMore>>

  • Slideshow: RFK's assassination and funeral

    Slideshow: RFK's assassination and funeral

    Robert F. Kennedy was shot 50 years ago, on June 5, 1968, as he was celebrating winning the California primary in his quest to win the presidency. He died of his injuries the next day.

    More >>

    Robert F. Kennedy was shot 50 years ago, on June 5, 1968, as he was celebrating winning the California primary in his quest to win the presidency. He died of his injuries the next day.

    More >>

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • White House cancels NFL Eagles ceremony, criticizes team

    White House cancels NFL Eagles ceremony, criticizes team

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:46 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:42:21 GMT
    Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

    Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

    More >>

    Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

    More >>

  • The Latest: Manafort innocent of tampering, spokesman says

    The Latest: Manafort innocent of tampering, spokesman says

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:29:38 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:42:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller ar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller ar...
    A federal judge in Washington has given former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort until Friday to respond to allegations that he made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing prosecution.More >>
    A federal judge in Washington has given former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort until Friday to respond to allegations that he made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing prosecution.More >>

  • Trump, his lawyers cite expansive view of executive power

    Trump, his lawyers cite expansive view of executive power

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:42:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the sp...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this June 1, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump attends a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington. Trump asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the sp...

    Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.

    More >>

    Though Trump insists he did nothing wrong, the statements from him and his lawyers make clear that much of their defense revolves around establishing that he was constitutionally empowered to take the actions he took.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly