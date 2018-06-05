1 dead following shooting in south Louisville

The shooting was reported in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person is dead following a shooting in south Louisville.

The shooting was reported in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

When police arrived, they found one person had been shot.

The shooting is being classified as a death investigation. Police are expected to update media on the shooting around 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

