Former quarterback Oliver Luck to become XFL commissioner

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck is leaving his high-ranking position at the NCAA to become commissioner of the XFL, the second edition of professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon's football league.

McMahon announced the hire four months after unveiling plans to relaunch the XFL, which folded in 2001 after its only season. The new XFL is scheduled to begin in 2020.

Luck, the father of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, played four seasons for the Houston Oilers after being drafted in the second round out of West Virginia in 1982. He graduated from University of Texas law school in 1987.

Luck went on to a successful career in sports management in the professional and college ranks. He joined the NCAA in 2014 as executive vice president of regulatory affairs and strategic partnerships.

"Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football," McMahon said in a statement. "His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL."

Luck has served as president of the now defunct NFL Europe and was general manager for two of the league's teams in Germany. He was later president and general manager of the Houston Dynamo, leading the franchise to two MLS Cup titles. Before joining the NCAA, he spent four years as athletic director of West Virginia, orchestrating the school's move to the Big 12.

At the NCAA, Luck oversaw all NCAA enforcement, academic and membership affairs and athlete eligibility.

"Football has always been a constant in my life and I'm excited about the unique opportunity to present America's favorite sport to fans in a new way," Luck said. "The XFL will create first-class organizations that local cities across the country will be proud of."

The XFL plans to have eight league-owned teams, 40-man rosters and a 10-week regular season during the NFL's offseason. McMahon has promised faster-paced and more "family friendly" games than those played in the NFL.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

