Man charged with arson after fire at men's shelter

Louisville Metro Police Department body cameras give the public a glimpse into split-second decisions made by those wearing the badge. But that transparency doesn't come cheap.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department body cameras give the public a glimpse into split-second decisions made by those wearing the badge. But that transparency doesn't come cheap.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Yaaman Michael Lee was trying to buy a .40 caliber handgun on Feb. 22.More >>
Yaaman Michael Lee was trying to buy a .40 caliber handgun on Feb. 22.More >>
The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on I-65 at the 116 mile marker, near Cedar Grove Road.More >>
The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on I-65 at the 116 mile marker, near Cedar Grove Road.More >>
Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said he is "deeply concerned" about ongoing allegations of maltreatment and endangerment of preschool children in the Jefferson County Public Schools Head Start program.More >>
Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said he is "deeply concerned" about ongoing allegations of maltreatment and endangerment of preschool children in the Jefferson County Public Schools Head Start program.More >>