Man charged with arson after fire at men's shelter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested at University of Louisville Hospital after intentionally starting a fire at a men's shelter in downtown Louisville,

James Curtsinger, 53, of Louisville, was charged with arson and criminal mischief after starting a fire in his room on May 29. Investigators said Curtsinger covered his sprinkler in plastic before setting clothes and a mattress on fire.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2018 Roundup

Video surveillance showed Curtsinger leaving the building after he started the fire. Moderate damage to the room was reported, with severe water damage estimated at more than $1,000.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 dead following shooting in south Louisville

+ Semi, 6 vehicles involved in I-65 crash in Bullitt Co.

+ Adult charged in skate park attack caught on camera

Hours after the incident, Curtsinger admitted to setting the fire on recorded 911 calls.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.