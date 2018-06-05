Man charged with arson after fire at men's shelter - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with arson after fire at men's shelter

By Katelyn Hempel, News Specialist
James Devin Curtsinger (Source: LMDC) James Devin Curtsinger (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested at University of Louisville Hospital after intentionally starting a fire at a men's shelter in downtown Louisville,

James Curtsinger, 53, of Louisville, was charged with arson and criminal mischief after starting a fire in his room on May 29. Investigators said Curtsinger covered his sprinkler in plastic before setting clothes and a mattress on fire.

Video surveillance showed Curtsinger leaving the building after he started the fire. Moderate damage to the room was reported, with severe water damage estimated at more than $1,000. 

Hours after the incident, Curtsinger admitted to setting the fire on recorded 911 calls. 

