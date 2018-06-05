Lynyrd Skynyrd to make stop in Louisville during farewell tour

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming to Louisville during their two-year farewell tour.

The band announced they will perform their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 10.

>> See more details on Derby City Weekend

Original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn on the tour.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.