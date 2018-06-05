Billy Reed: C.M. Newton won ‘the right way,’ leaves behind legacy of goodness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Through much of his career, C.M. Newton smoked a pipe, giving him a sort of professorial aura. It was a fitting image because C.M. valued education so highly that he thought of himself as a teacher who also happened to coach basketball.

I can speak with some authority on this matter because I literally would not have gotten a college degree had it not been for C.M. Newton.

After graduating from high school in 1961, I went to the University of Kentucky on a journalism scholarship. But because my parents had gone through a nasty divorce, I also had to work full-time at The Lexington Herald-Leader to support myself.

Working for the afternoon Leader, I had to leave work, drive cross-town to UK, try to find a parking place, hike to my classes and then go back to work. I got so frustrated that I finally decided to just give up on college and work at the newspaper.

But when I mentioned this to C.M., whom I had gotten to know by covering some of his games at Transylvania College (now University), he said, "Billy, don't quit. You need to get that degree. Why don't you come to Transy and I'll help you get a little money keeping score for me or something."

At the time, the Transy campus was only a couple of blocks from the Herald-Leader office building, meaning I could walk to class. So I listened to C.M. and decided, without much hope, to give Transy a try.

I graduated in 1966, the first member of my family to get a college degree. Two years later, I moved to New York City and went to work for Sports Illustrated. It was all due to the grace of God – and the support of C.M. Newton.

At about the same time I was beginning my career at SI, I got the word that C.M. also was leaving Transylvania. He had taken the job at Alabama, where the president, Dr. Frank Rose, was the same man who had hired him at Transy in 1953.

In addition, Paul "Bear" Bryant, the football coach and athletics director, remembered C.M. from the days when Bryant was coaching football at UK and C.M. was a member of Coach Adolph Rupp's 1951 NCAA basketball team.

Although I didn't tell C.M., I worried about his move to Alabama for two reasons. First, he was such an honorable gentleman that I was afraid he was too nice to recruit against the sharks of the day. Second, this was only five years after Alabama Gov. George Wallace had stood in the door of Foster Auditorium, where the Tide then played basketball, and vowed, "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!"

I knew C.M., who had integrated the Transy program in the mid-1960s with Robert Berry and Jim Hurley, wouldn't have taken the job if he hadn't been told he could integrate the program. Sure enough, years later, he told me the only question he asked Bryant was, "Will there be any restrictions on recruiting?"

Bryant knew exactly what C.M. was talking about and he said, "No, as long as you're sure a player can do the academic work, you're free to recruit whoever you want."

Although Vanderbilt had integrated its program with Perry Wallace in 1966 and Auburn with Henry Harris a year or so later, C.M. sped up the process to the point where, in 1973, only a decade after Wallace had made his infamous pledge, Alabama became the first SEC team to start five African-Americans – Leon Douglas, Charles Cleveland, T.R. Dunn, Ray Odums, and Anthony Murray.

When I returned from SI to the C-J in 1972, I immediately wanted to go to Alabama to write about how C.M. was changing Old South basketball. At first he was reluctant. Things were going well and he didn't want to rock the boat, especially with a national office of the Ku Klux Klan located just off campus.

But by then both C.M. and I considered me to be one of "his boys," even though I never suited up at Transy, so he finally relented under the condition that I would try to avoid writing anything inflammatory.

We both were happy with the ensuing three-part series.

Newton's best team at Alabama was the 1975-76 bunch who pushed unbeaten and top-ranked Indiana to the limit in the NCAA Mideast Regional in Baton Rouge. The game finally turned on a late block-charge call that went against Alabama's Douglas and in favor of IU's Kent Benson.

Without the 6-foot-10 Douglas, their best player, the Crimson Tide ran out of steam. Later, after IU had completed an unbeaten season with the national title, Coach Bob Knight said Alabama gave his team its toughest game.

Weary of the travel and pressure of coaching, C.M. left Alabama to work under Commissioner Roy Kramer in the SEC office. But he found he didn't have the coaching out of his system yet, so he accepted when Vanderbilt offered him its job in the early 1980s.

When I visited him, he happily told me, "Billy, it's just like a big Transylvania." I'm not sure Vandy would have appreciated that, but I knew exactly what he meant. And he did a fine job at Vandy, going to tournaments and producing players such as Will Perdue and Barry Goheen.

At the end of the 1987-88 season, UK fired both athletics director Cliff Hagan and basketball coach Eddie Sutton because of a recruiting scandal that Sports Illustrated put on its cover with the billing, "Kentucky's Shame."

Obviously, UK needed a "Mr. Clean" to run its athletics department. Just as obviously, nobody in college sports had a better reputation for honesty and integrity than C.M. Newton. It helped that UK's new president, David Roselle, shared Newton's vision of what college athletics should be.

Amazingly, Newton talked hot young coach Rick Pitino into leaving the New York Knicks to take the UK job. The general feeling was that it would take years to restore the program's credibility. But Pitino took the Wildcats to the Final Four in his fourth year and won the NCAA title in his seventh.

As satisfying as that was for Newton, his happiest day as UK's athletics director probably was when he hired Tubby Smith to be Pitino's replacement and UK's first African-American coach. He was rewarded when Smith won the 1998 NCAA title his first season in Lexington.

I made it a point to keep my distance from C.M. during his athletic director's tenure at UK. I didn't want to be accused of being C.M.'s mouthpiece, and I didn't want to take advantage of our special friendship. But he sometimes called me to get my take on how a certain decision would play with the media, and I was happy to oblige.

I'll never forget the day he called to ask me to be the ghost writer for his book. Typically modest and humble, he almost apologized for asking such a favor. He said he wasn't deserving of a book, but our mutual friend Jim Host wanted to publish it and wouldn't take no for an answer.

So we began meeting once a week in his office at UK, and we both enjoyed talking about times and friends we had shared. I'm not sure how many books we sold, but C.M. was happy with it and that's all I really cared about.

Despite his success at Alabama, Vanderbilt, and UK, I don't think he ever really left Transy in his heart. He loved the family atmosphere of a small school, he supported a liberal arts education, and he cherished his relationships with his players, students, faculty, and alums.

I took a basketball class from him when we were together at Transy, and it taught me about different offenses and defenses, information I've used throughout my career. But most importantly, he taught me that winning isn't important unless it's done the right way. That became one of my core beliefs as a writer.

When I was inducted into the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame, C.M. agreed to introduce me. I asked him because he knew my career as well as anyone, and because it gave me a chance to thank him publicly for believing in me when I didn't believe in myself.

Which, of course, is what the best teachers do.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.