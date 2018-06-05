Man charged with murder in 2014 death of his wife - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with murder in 2014 death of his wife

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Howard Keith Summers (Source: Marion County Detention Center) Howard Keith Summers (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

LEBANON, KY (WAVE) - A Marion County Grand Jury has indicted a Lebanon man for the death of his wife three-and-a-half years ago.

Howard Keith Summers, 45, was arrested by Kentucky State Police late on June 4. He is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Summers wife, Susanne Diane Summers, was found dead on Christmas Day 2014.

Summers is being held in the Marion County Detention Center while awaiting arraignment.

