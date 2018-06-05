First RiverLink rate hike to go into effect July 1

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It will soon cost drivers a little more to cross the Ohio River bridges.

On July 1, tolls will increase 2.5 percent, raising the price for a passenger vehicle with a prepaid account and transponder from $2 to $2.05.

RiverLink said tolls will increase by 2.5 percent each year unless the rate of inflation is higher.

Tolls have been in place on the Interstate 65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, I-65 Kennedy Bridge and SR 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Kentucky and Utica, Indiana since Dec. 30, 2016.

