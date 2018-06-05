Hopkins Co. adding more resource officers to schools

The tour will take three days and participants will stop at 12 of the Trilogy Health locations.More >>
The tour will take three days and participants will stop at 12 of the Trilogy Health locations.More >>
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.More >>
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.More >>
Howard Keith Summers, 45, was arrested by Kentucky State Police late on June 4.More >>
Howard Keith Summers, 45, was arrested by Kentucky State Police late on June 4.More >>
More than 792,000 Kentuckians, approximately 23.5 percent of registered voters, cast ballots in the primary election in May.More >>
More than 792,000 Kentuckians, approximately 23.5 percent of registered voters, cast ballots in the primary election in May.More >>
The layoff will impact a workforce of 54 individuals.More >>
The layoff will impact a workforce of 54 individuals.More >>