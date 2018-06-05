61 World War II veterans fly to Washington D.C. on honor flight

Of the 16-million World War II veterans in the United States, only some 500,000 remain, and 100,000 are expected to be lost by next year . (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Honor Flight Bluegrass honors World War II veterans by sending them on an honorary flight to Washington D.C. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Honor Flight Bluegrass recognizes 61 World War II veterans through an honorary flight to Washington D.C..

The group left Louisville early Tuesday morning, and shared memories before departure.

"I captured three German soldiers without getting killed," United States Army veteran Bruce Williams said. "I was wounded, got shot in my back and got a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star."

"You remember it all," United States Navy Veteran Charles Randall said.

Of the 16-million World War II veterans in the United States, only some 500,000 remain, and 100,000 are expected to be lost by next year, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ First RiverLink rate hike to go into effect July 1

+ Man charged with murder in 2014 death of his wife

+ Lynyrd Skynyrd to make stop in Louisville during farewell tour

During the two-day trip, veterans will visit Arlington Cemetery and other memorials to pay respect for their fallen comrades.

"I'm honored that they selected me as one of the veterans to go to Washington D.C. and see where some of my buddies' names are written on the memorial," United States Navy Veteran Thurston Trail said.

Deputy Commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, Heather French Henry, was along for the ride.

"To be able to offer a multi-day flight for these World War II veterans is a pretty magnificent thing," French Henry said.

The Honor Flight Bluegrass will return to Louisville on Wednesday evening, June 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.