Casting call: Louisville extras needed for new film

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Want to be in a movie? Here's your chance.

A movie filming in Louisville , "Murder at the Mansion", needs a few extras (background talent), and they're looking for local faces to fill the roles.

"Murder at the Mansion" is a theatrical thriller, and begins principal photography in Louisville soon

Stargazer Films are looking for people of all ages to be wedding guests for a countryside mansion wedding.

The link to sign up is here: http://www.stargazercorp.com/background-signup.html. Or email the director of development and talent relations, Anthony Del Negro at anthony@stargazercorp.com

The film stars Anna Hutchison (The Cabin in the Woods, Power Rangers), Jason-Shane Scott (One Life to Live), and Audrey Landers (Dallas) among other notable cast.

