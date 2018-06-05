Accident involving FedEx truck shuts down traffic lights in busy Jeffersontown intersection

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials are encouraging people to avoid the area where an accident involving a FedEx truck has shut down traffic lights.

Jeffersontown Police confirm they're working a non-injury accident at the intersection of Bluegrass and Blankenbaker Parkways.

Officials say a vehicle took out a pole, made a transformer blow and now there are no traffic lights in the area.

Police are currently trying to re-route drivers in the area, and encouraging others to stay away.

