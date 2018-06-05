All lanes reopen after dump truck overturns on I-65

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An overturned dump truck caused major problems on I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bullitt County Dispatch, a dump truck overturned in the northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 121, which is at the Brooks exit.

Several of the northbound lanes had to be shut down for clean up. As of 7:20 Tuesday evening all lanes had been reopened.

Because of the backup, KYTC had to advise motorists who were heading toward Louisville from central and southern parts of the state should to consider alternate routes.

Zoneton Fire Department and the Bullitt County Sheriff's office responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

